UPDATE NOVEMBER 11, 2020 @2:00 p.m.: The vehicle and the operator of the vehicle involved in the collision has been identified. Investigation determined Jakiya Annette Bowman, age 20 of Lexington Park, was driving the 2013 Nissan Altima that struck the victim and then fled the scene.

At this time, speed and alcohol appear to be factored in the collision. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension 72337 or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com .

On November 1, 2020, at approximately 12:32 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Chancellor’s Run Road in California, for the reported collision involving a pedestrian.

Upon arrival a male victim, later identified as Manuel Enrique Salamanca, age 18 of Lusby, was located lying in the roadway. The St. Mary’s County Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined Salamanca was in the pedestrian crosswalk of northbound Three Notch Road, when a black colored, four-door Nissan passenger car struck the victim and failed to remain at the scene of the accident. The victim was transported to an area trauma center and is in stable condition. The striking vehicle sustained front-end damage from the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension 72337 or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Like this: Like Loading...