Energy Select, a comprehensive energy consultant and contractor in alternative energy, welcomes Tony Trinidad as its new Operations Manager. Trinidad will oversee aspects of Energy Select services, including its residential and commercial solar panel installations, commercial energy audits, and commercial lighting retrofitting operations.

Tony Trinidad joins Energy Select with vast experience in the field of electric and construction. His stints at Kelly Generator & Equipment and Kolb Electric bolstered his electrical troubleshooting and energy solutions knowledge. Trinidad has over two decades of experience in operations, team supervision, and coordination. He is a seasoned manager who has successfully maintained excellent customer service quality in his previous roles while providing effective leadership to his team.

Credit: Energy Select LLC / Energy Select LLC

Prior to his work in the industry, Tony served as a U.S Army Staff Sergeant and a Police Officer. He has been a resident of St. Mary’s county since his honorable discharge in 1993. As an organization that immensely values, appreciates, and supports veterans, Energy Select is proud to have the veteran onboard its energy experts team.

Energy Select has worked with SMECO for the past decade to deliver an array of energy-solutions and rebates to businesses and residents of St. Mary’s, Calvert, and Charles counties. As a locally-owned and sustainable organization, they have been part of the growing trend of solar in Southern Maryland. With technological innovations, tax rebates, incentives, it’s solar systems will be self-sufficient in costs within seven to eleven years.

“Energy Select is a part of the Southern Maryland community and reputation matters here,” says Energy Select owner and president, James Horstkamp. “We’re excited to have Tony to maintain the great work we have accomplished. We are confident that he will navigate us forward and refine our existing customer experience even more.

