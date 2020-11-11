LA PLATA, MD (Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020) – Sagepoint Senior Living Services in La Plata is among the 21% of U.S. skilled nursing facilities that have been recognized as a “Best Nursing Home for 2020-21” by U.S. News & World Report.

Sagepoint earned Best Nursing Homes status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the publication’s highest possible rating, for both long-term care and short-term rehabilitation facilities. U.S. News & World Report gives the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those homes that satisfy U.S. News’s assessment of the appropriate use of key services and consistent performance measures.

“We are extremely proud of this national honor, especially since it so closely follows our being recognized by Newsweek magazine as a top nursing home in Maryland,” said Sagepoint CEO Andrea Dwyer. “But what I am most proud of are our dedicated staff members who made this latest ‘Best Nursing Home’ designation possible.

“Just as we’ve said about our previous Newsweek honor, administrators didn’t make this positive recognition happen,” Dwyer added. “Our amazing staff did.”

Now in its 11th year, the U.S. News & World Report Best Nursing Homes ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information about care, safety, health inspections, staffing, and more for nearly all of the nation’s 15,000-plus nursing homes. The Best Nursing Homes ratings reflect U.S. News’ exclusive analysis of publicly available data, using a methodology defined by U.S. News & World Report, that evaluates factors that it has determined most greatly impact patient and resident care, safety, and outcomes.

This year, to accompany the new ratings, nursing home profile pages were updated to include a patient safety summary that reflects COVID-19 data alongside other measurements of safety and related advice on choosing a home or facility amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“U.S. News strives to provide access to information that allows consumers to make educated decisions on all types of care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “Updating the profiles to include a patient safety summary that highlights COVID-19 data paired with other measures of care arms families, caregivers and patients with the information needed to make a decision that keeps safety at the highest priority.”

The Best Nursing Home finder features ratings on both long-term and short-term care. The long-term care rating aims to provide prospective residents who need help with daily activities, and their families, with analysis and information regarding the quality of care provided by nursing homes.

The rating includes data on staffing, success in preventing ER visits, and pneumonia vaccination rates, among other metrics.

