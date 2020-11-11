On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan held a press conference to update the residents on the status of COVID-19 in the state.

“Since last week, most of our key metrics have worsened considerably,” said Governor Hogan. “More people are getting infected with the virus, more people are being hospitalized, more people are going into intensive care, and more Marylanders are dying. The actions we are taking today are absolutely necessary to help us withstand this surge, to save lives, and to keep Maryland on the road to recovery and open for business.”

Effective Wednesday, November 11, 2020, the Governor has ordered all restaurants and bars that are currently using indoor seating to revert back to the previous order of only 50% of the stated fire marshals capacity for their location. Bars and restaurants in the State of Maryland are permitted to be open for seated and distanced service only, with strict capacity restrictions.

Orders that went into effect immediately were a public health advisory from the Maryland Department of Health that all indoor gatherings be limited to no more than twenty-five people. The state’s metrics show that family gatherings and house parties continue to be the number one cause of COVID-19 transmission.

The State has also issued a travel advisory for out-of-state-travel. Marylanders are strongly advised against traveling to any state with a positivity rate above 10% or any state with average case rates above 20 per 100K. Anyone traveling from these states should get tested and self-quarantine while awaiting results. This public health advisory—which takes effect immediately—applies to personal, family, or business travel of any kind. Marylanders are advised to postpone or cancel travel to these areas until their positivity and/or case rates decline. Read the travel advisory.

The Governor has directed the Maryland Department of Budget and Management to begin a period of telework for all state agencies, except essential direct-public-facing services.

Governor Hogan provided an update to the state’s Hosptial Surge Capacity. In addition to the update, he provided an emergency order expanding the surge capacity.

Provides state EMS officials with the flexibility to shift patients to alternate care sites such as the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital, Laurel Hospital, and Adventist Takoma Park Hospital, and to add capacity at those sites if the need arises.

Requires hospitals to implement plans to stage and accept surge patients. All hospitals will be required to begin preparations to increase COVID-19 related operations by making sure they have enough beds and staff.

Makes additional infection control staff available from regional hospitals and other nursing homes to intervene and provide support through mutual aid agreements when outbreaks occur at any one nursing home.

State health officials have issued new guidance for slowing the spread of COVID-19 at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Read the nursing home guidance.

Marylanders should take all precautions to protect their loved ones at nursing homes and assisted living programs including staying home if sick and getting tested before they visit.

Nursing home and assisted living program staff should minimize their contact with large gatherings and work with their management on communicating early and often about infection control issues at their facilities.

Nursing homes and assisted living programs are reminded that indoor visitation is not permitted if the facility is currently conducting outbreak testing and in accordance with federal guidance on this subject. Each facility may restrict visitation, including the number of individuals allowed in the facility at any given time, on a facility-specific basis given each facility’s circumstances and infection control guidelines.

Nursing homes must continue to take steps to secure sufficient personal protective equipment for their staff.

Since the founding of Shock Trauma and the creation of the Maryland Institute for Emergency Medical Services Systems, Maryland has led the nation and the world when it comes to having an organized, unified approach to trauma care. Today’s announcement from the Hogan Administration is a sensible and very welcomed step in the right direction, allowing Maryland to apply the same approach to statewide COVID-19 care that we already have in place for trauma care. The University of Maryland Medical System, through our own Unified Incident Command Structure, has already stress-tested this common-sense strategy by shifting resources and transferring patients within our own 13 hospital system over the course of the pandemic, and I have tremendous optimism that the State can successfully apply much of what we have learned over the past eight months.” Thomas M. Scalea, MD, Physician-in-Chief, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center and System Chief for Critical Care Services, University of Maryland Medical System released this statement following the Governor’s Press Conference

Maryland has recorded at least 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for seven straight days. The state positivity rate has climbed to 5.24%, the highest it has been since June 25, 2020(137 days). Charles County has climbed to 6.86%, while Calvert and St. Mary’s remain under 4%.

Maryland currently has 761 individuals with COVID-19 in the hospital, with 176 in ICU. As of November 10, 2020, 4,084 people have died in Maryland from COVID-19.

