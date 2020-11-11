Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) partners with Special Olympics Maryland to provide the Young Athletes At-Home Program (YAP), introducing children ages 2 to 7 to basic sports skills like running, kicking, and throwing.

The program is typically offered to children in special populations with and without intellectual disabilities who are in prekindergarten and enrolled in early intervention programs. This year, CCPS is offering the virtual program to all young children and their families who want to improve gross motor movement and skill development. The skills are instrumental to early childhood physical development.

The Young Athletes At-Home Program blends sports and play with self-paced 6-week guided lesson plan that help families track a child’s progress. “The Young Athletes At-Home Program focuses on balance, hopping, jumping, tossing and catching. Each of these gross motor skills are instrumental to early childhood physical development,” Michelle Ignaszewski, adapted physical education resource teacher and a Young Athletes Program coordinator, said.

Families can show their interest and request equipment needed for participation by filling out a form at https://tinyurl.com/y2zb636a. The first of two six-week, self-paced programs is set for Jan. 18 to Feb. 22. The second session is from April 12 to May 17.

Families looking for activities to do now can attend Zoom sessions — known as YAPpy Hour — on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at http://virtualsomd.com/young-athletes-at-home/. The sessions promote movement activities as well as social and emotional literacy skills. A playlist of past YAPpy Hours can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/y39bzotq.

