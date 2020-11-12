Rowdy is a seven-year-old, 50-pound hound, who loves other dogs and human affection. He likes to be around humans and will hang out with you wherever you are in the house.

A hound to his core, Rowdy also seriously enjoys his outside time and sniffing what’s up in the backyard. If you have some windows facing out to the street – don’t worry – you can cancel that expensive alarm system. Rowdy will make sure to alert you when another human or dog is passing by.

Rowdy would do best in a forever home where there is a canine friend or two for him to hang out with and a fenced yard for days filled with sniffing and exploring adventures.

Rowdy is currently working on his vetting and will be ready for his forever home soon.

You can read more about Rowdy and other beagles in need by visiting our website.

Like this: Like Loading...