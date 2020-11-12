Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has suspended all sports conditioning and skill sessions for student athletes, effective immediately. The suspension is a precautionary measure due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in Charles County.

CCPS staff will revisit allowing student athletes to participate in conditioning and skill/training sessions in January. High school athletic directors have notified their student athletes about the suspension.

CCPS has guidelines in place for athletics and extracurricular activities for students. The guidelines are updated often and included in the CCPS Reopening Plan.

