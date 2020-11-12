LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 11, 2020) – Due to the significant rise in COVID-19 cases locally, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is limiting services available by in-person appointment to the following:

Upon arrival for appointments, clients will be asked to stay in their vehicles and to call the office so that a staff member can meet them at the entrance. All incoming community members will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms, including temperature check, and will be required to wear a face-covering and practice social distancing while in the building. COVID-19 Testing will continue to be provided by SMCHD without an appointment, Monday – Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (expanded hours through November) in Leonardtown and Lexington Park.

Visit the St. Mary’s County Health Department COVID-19 webpage for more information. SMCHD patients will receive notice of COVID-19 test results via phone call, positive or negative. COVID-19 test results may also be accessed online by individuals who have insurance at www.mdlab.com.

Uninsured patients can request printed copies of test results from SMCHD by phone or email.

Other department programs will continue to provide support to the community via online tools, phone, and fieldwork including but not limited to:

COVID-19 Hotline, call (301) 475-4330

Vital Records Birth Certificates Death Certificates

Medicaid Eligibility & Enrollment

Medical Assistance Transportation Program

Infectious Disease and Outbreak Control

Environmental Health Services

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Nutritional Program

Nurse Monitoring & Care Coordination for Seniors & Individuals with Disabilities

Behavioral Health Care Coordination & System Management

Epidemiology & Data Surveillance

Cancer Screening Programs

Asthma & Lead Programs

Tobacco Cessation Programs

For questions about SMCHD programs and services, please call 301-475-4330 or visit www.smchd.org. Environmental Health calls should be directed to 301-475-4321. Community members, healthcare providers, and local business owners are encouraged to visit the SMCHD website for local COVID-19 updates and information at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

