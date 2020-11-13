At their meeting on November 12, 2020, members of the Board of Education of Calvert County Public Schools voted against the school system’s proposed plan for students in Grades 3-5 to return to school on December 7 in a hybrid model. The vote was 3-2. Dawn Balinski and Tracy McGuire voted in favor of the proposal. Pat Nutter, Pam Cousins, and Inez Claggett voted against.

Subsequently, by a vote of 4-1(Dawn Balinski, Tracy McGuire, Pat Nutter, and Inez Claggett voted to revisit the proposal at the next meeting. Pam Cousins voted against.), the Board agreed to revisit the proposal at the meeting on November 19 at 7:00 p.m.

