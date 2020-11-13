The Board of County Commissioners has provided the Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee with relief funds of $500,000 to support residents facing evictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Families facing financial difficulties related to employment loss or a significant reduction in work hours may be eligible to apply for assistance with paying rent and utilities.

Eligibility Guidelines:

Applicants must Charles County residents.

Recipients must demonstrate job loss or reduction in work hours due to COVID-19.

There may be additional local eligibility requirements.

To apply for financial assistance, call 301-274-4474. Customers may seek help by telephone or by scheduling an appointment virtually.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

