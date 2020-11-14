Sheriff Tim Cameron congratulated numerous employees of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday for excellence during the First Quarter of 2020.

Deputy of the Quarter: Patrol Deputy Dianne Hersh was named as the Deputy of the Quarter for her professionalism on duty.

“Deputy Hersh is attentive to the needs and goals of the community and the Sheriff’s Office,” her nomination stated. “She identifies problem areas such as traffic complaints, loitering, trespassing and other crime trends and addresses the problems professionally.”

Sheriff Tim Cameron and Deputy Dianne Hersh Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office / St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

In January, Deputy Hersh conducted a felony traffic stop which resulted in a stolen vehicle being returned to the victim with no damage from the theft or the ensuing arrest. “Based on Deputy Hersh’s actions, quick dissemination of suspect information, and her observation and confirmation of the recently stolen vehicle, she was able to effectively stop the suspect’s criminal actions occurring throughout the north end of the county,” her nomination stated.

Correctional Officer of the Quarter: Cpl. Mickey Adkins was selected as the Correctional Officer for the First Quarter of 2020 for his attention to detail in Pretrial Services.

Sheriff Tim Cameron and Cpl. Mickey Adkins Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office / St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

“Cpl. Adkins has been a direct influence on the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center’s 99-percent likelihood to appear rating and 90-percent public safety rating,” his nomination stated. “He ensures community public safety by closely monitoring approximately 60 pretrial offenders daily.” In the past year, 123 pretrial offenders have had their cases adjudicated and have been rehabilitated back into the local community. Cpl. Adkins also assisted placing approximately 106 pretrial offenders into substance abuse treatment.

Civilian of the Quarter: Bianca Reeder, the Administrative Coordinator for the Special Operations Division, was named as the Civilian of the Quarter for being an invaluable team member. “Mrs. Reeder showed great initiative by creating new tracking systems for both the vehicle salvage title requests and community traffic complaints,” her nominated stated. In addition, Reeder enrolled in specialized training through the College of Southern Maryland to increase her knowledge and abilities with the systems that she commonly uses.

Sheriff Tim Cameron and Bianca Reeder Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office / St. Mry's County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff’s Salutes went to Cpl. Dale Reppel, DFC David Lawrence, Cpl. William Buckler, Cheryl Chalk, Bridget Wimberly, CO Devin Absher, CO Bradley Kirscht, CO Matthew Whitley, DFC Dale Smith, and Cpl. Dannette Barrow.

Commendations: Cpl. Lacey Smith, Deputy Andrew Burgess, Kelly Crosby, DFC Matthew Beyer, and Deputy Christopher Palmer.

In addition, employees were recognized for decades of service with the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Cameron also recognized Bill Bates, Police Services Supervisor, and Mary Ann Thompson, deputy warden of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, for their diligence in workplace safety.

Credit: St. MAry's County Sheriff's Office / St. MAry's County Sheriff's Office

Like this: Like Loading...