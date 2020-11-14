This week’s episode is packed with action just like always so settle in and grab some beer & the gurus are going to take care of you!!!

Use the minutes below to get where you need to go in a hurry!

Episode 96 Guide:

00:00:00 – Intro Talk Session

00:11:27 – Higgy on the Beat W/ David Higgins II

00:21:15 – Island Music Co Presents “The Guitar of the Week”

00:34:13 – Sean Kirkpatrick / Sean in 60 Seconds

00:51:48 – Bad Name / Matt Silkworth Song Premiere

00:00:00 – Matt Silkworth / Guitarist – Island Music Internet Sales

01:22:22 – Outro Talk Session

