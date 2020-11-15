WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone (all D-Md.) today announced $2,337,908 in federal funding to improve maternal and child health care services across the state.

Funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It will help the Maryland Department of Health’s Maternal and Child Health Bureau lower maternal mortality, reduce infant mortality and enhance the delivery of maternal care.

“The alarming rise in maternal and infant mortality across the country – especially among communities of color – demands swift and urgent action,” the lawmakers said. “This critical federal funding will help to both improve the delivery of care to expecting mothers and newborns, and address some of the glaring inequities in our health care system. Team Maryland will continue working tirelessly to secure federal resources that improve the quality of health care for every family in our state.”

See here for more information about Maryland’s Maternal and Child Health Bureau.

