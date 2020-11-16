On November 10, 2020, Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) closed temporarily after Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced a series of actions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As a state agency, HSMC will follow the orders of Governor Hogan who directed “the Department of Budget and Management to implement a period of mandatory telework across state agencies.” Originally scheduled to close the 2020 season on Saturday, November 28 after the annual Hearth and Home event, it has now been decided the outdoor exhibits and buildings will instead stay closed until spring 2021.

For the most recent announcement of Governor Hogan, visit https://governor.maryland.gov/

Historic St. Mary’s City walking trails remain free and open to the public. Those enjoying the paths are asked to please bring a mask to wear and remain at least six feet from those, not within their party.

Visit the Maryland Department of Health website for further COVID 19 updates. https://health.maryland.gov.

