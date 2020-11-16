Our Weekly Spotlight on the Arts is shining on Susan Carney!

A deep fascination with change influences Susan’s fluid artwork. Her many interests include watercolor, spray paint, acrylic paint, varnish, and collage combined on wood, canvas, and paper often intricately intertwined with images of birds, insects, knots, weaving, and more.

One of Susan’s most recent projects includes the fundraising for, design process, and creation of a Historical Marker recently dedicated on November 6th in honor of the indigenous people of long ago and their rich history and contributions to the Breton Bay area. Be sure to look for this amazing public art piece the next time you visit the Leonardtown Wharf area!

Ms. Carney is a graduate of Shepherd University w/ a BFA in painting and printmaking and also has completed an MFA at The University of the Arts in Philadelphia. Having lived in West Virginia until a few years ago, Susan now calls St. Mary’s County home.

She is also the recipient of various art awards in recognition of her stylized work with her art showcased at various galleries in West Virginia and a featured collection at the West Virginia State Museum. Susan also was a featured artist at the Lexington Park Library/ Candy Cummings Gallery where her work was on display for two months in 2019.

You can view her artwork on her website at the link below. Susan’s gallery is currently located at the Studio 5 South in Callaway, MD with a new location to be opening soon at the Leonardtown Arts Center.

“My art is extremely personal and emotional…”

Links of interest:

www.susancarney.com

ArtVoiceWV: Susan Carney (https://youtu.be/GTy307GBsDQ)

Historical Marker Dedication: https://www.stmarysartscouncil.com/blog/historical-marker

(Photos provided by artist).

