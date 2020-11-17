ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today wrote to the members of Maryland’s congressional delegation urging them to set aside partisan politics and work with their leaders to deliver additional COVID-19 stimulus relief. Read the letter to Maryland’s delegation.

“With the election behind us, much-needed additional stimulus relief is more urgent and achievable than ever,” wrote Governor Hogan. “The fall surge of COVID-19 will continue to place enormous strain on both our healthcare system and our economy. On behalf of all Marylanders, I urge you to set aside partisan politics and prioritize a new stimulus relief bill in the lame-duck session.”

More than 230 days have passed since the federal CARES Act was enacted. As chairman of the National Governors Association, Governor Hogan worked throughout the spring to secure commitments to additional relief for the states from the White House and leaders in Congress. He also met with leaders of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus to discuss their proposals. Congress failed to act before its August recess, and again before the election.

Given the lack of federal action, Governor Hogan has launched a major economic recovery initiative to directly assist restaurants, small businesses, local entertainment venues, arts organizations, and Main Streets across the state. The initiative doubles the state’s total commitment to COVID-19 emergency economic relief for Marylanders to $500 million. On Thursday, the governor announced an additional $70 million in relief to protect the health and safety of Marylanders.

“We can and will continue to do more on the state level, but without a new injection of stimulus relief from Washington, the situation will continue to deteriorate for families and small businesses,” the governor wrote. “After all the political gamesmanship and division of recent months, I hope you will agree that this election has provided a mandate for cooperation. Yet, leaders in both houses of Congress have already gone right back to digging in their heels, and no common ground appears in sight. The overwhelming majority of Americans want us to move forward together.”

Like this: Like Loading...