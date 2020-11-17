LEONARDTOWN, MD – As it is not possible to gather in Leonardtown Square for Christmas on the Square and the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony or any of the Santa events this year due to the COVID-19 precautions, the Commissioners of Leonardtown would like to extend an invitation to you and your families to tune in for two virtual holiday celebrations: “Giving Thanks in Leonardtown” and “A Christmas in Leonardtown”.

In the Giving Thanks in Leonardtown Virtual Holiday Program, local restaurants, and food contributors will showcase ways to delight your family with delicious food demonstrations and recipes for your upcoming holiday meals. You can also learn and view new ways to surround your home inside and out with lovely warm enticing holiday ideas. Tune in on Saturday, November 21st starting at 3 PM (please note the change in date) at www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/Thanksgiving or the Town of Leonardtown Facebook page.

Then, let Leonardtown help get you in the holiday spirit with A Christmas in Leonardtown Virtual Holiday Programming. Enjoy festive holiday performances, a Holiday Shopping Showcase & Craft Fair, Storytime with Santa & Mrs. Claus, a Virtual Annual Tree Lighting, and much more. Tune in at www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/Christmas or at the Town of Leonardtown Facebook page on Saturday, December 12th starting at 3 PM.

While there will be no public holiday events this year, we hope you and your family will plan to join us for these very special virtual holiday events.



Giving Thanks in Leonardtown and A Christmas in Leonardtown is sponsored by the Commissioners of Leonardtown and Winson Media with special assistance by Tim Wiesemann and Rod Walker for the Giving Thanks virtual program. For further information, please call 301-475-9791.

