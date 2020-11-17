Support Local Journalism
The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be bringing Santa Claus into your Neighborhood through the dates of December 3 to December 18. Santa will be riding on a big red firetruck sleigh! An Ambulance will occasionally lead, playing Christmas songs on their PA system.
Santa Runs will begin between 5:30 – 6:30 PM and may last up until 9:00 PM. We ask that if you live in a small court or cul-de-sac, please come to the road that intersects your street when you hear music and sirens. Our crews will cover the streets listed below.
Please check the following schedule to see if Santa Claus will be available in your subdivision. Unfortunately, we are not able to cover every street and road in our first due area.
If you have any questions, please contact Station 2 at (301) 884-4709 or click here to e-mail us. On behalf of the Officers and Members of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, we thank you for your support and wish everyone a very safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
2020 Schedule Tentative Schedule
(subject to change check daily)
Thursday, December 3
- Cox Drive
- Beverly Drive
- Asher Road
- Mill Seat Drive
- Newlands Street
- Oxley Drive
- Tanyard Drive
- Yowaiski Mill Road
- E Lakeland Drive
- Tin Top School Road
- Marjon Court
- Aviation Yacht Club Road
- Golf Course Drive
- Army Navy Drive
- Hills Drive
Friday. December 4
- Mechanicsville Road
- Feather Court
- Gosling Court
- Guy Farm Road
- Avonlea Court
- Green Gables Court
- Zane Court
- Erin Drive
- Dublin Court
- Lawrence Adams Drive
- E Theresa Court
- Cecilia Court
- Frischoltz Court
- Harrow Hills Court
- Gardiner Court
Saturday, December 5
- Burning Oaks Drive
- Hidden Acres Court
- Majestic Oak Court
- Holly Bank Drive
- John Wayne Court
- True Grit Court
- T Wood Drive
- George Drive
- Troy Court
- Timothy Court
- Shamrock Lane
- Mt Sterling Court
- East Cusic Court
- West Cusic Court
Sunday, December 6
- Birch Manor Circle
- Birch Manor Drive
- Marion Drive
- Forest Hall Drive
- Woodridge Drive
- St. Thomas Drive
- Foley Mattingly Road
- Jacqueline Street
- Grandview Haven Drive
- Harmony View Street
- Grandview Street
- Laurel Circle
- Festoon Ct.
- Woodside Ct
Thursday, December 10
- Old Village Road
- St. Marys Avenue
- Harrisburg Court
- Cedar View Court
- Hidden Pond Court
- Reeves Road
- Valley Wood Court
- Ben Oaks Drive
- Persimmon Creek Road
- Flora Corner Road
- Flora Way
- Hill Street
- Hancock Drive
- Burroughs Court
- MultiFlora Court
Friday, December 11
- Livingston Drive
- Barbara Court
- Dandelion Drive
- Laura Court
- Shannon Court
- Greenhead Drive
- Wood Duck Court
- 4 Seasons Drive
- Oakleaf Circle
- Hill and Dale Drive
- Autumnwood Drive
- Parlett Morgan Road
Saturday, December 12
- Charlotte Hall Road
- Gershwin Road
- Bach Drive
- Handel Drive
- Mohawk Drive
- Mohawk Court / Pueblo Way
- Mt. Wolf Road To where the pavement ends only
- Indian Creek Drive
- Seminole Lane
- Apache Road
- Comanche Lane
- Iroquois Lane
- Cheyenne Court
- White Drive
- Hunter Court
- Chappelear Drive
- Pleasant View Drive
- Vinessa Court
- Walter Court
- Serenity Lane
Sunday, December 13
- Laurel Ridge Drive
- Jennifer Drive
- Overlook Court
- Arlington Drive
- Eldorado Farm Lane
- Finch Court
- Edinborough Drive
- West Edinview Court
- East Edinview Court
- Wanda Lane
Thursday, December 17
- Golden Beach Road, Starting at the “T”
- Oak Acres Drive
- Hickory Drive
- Donna Drive
- Cheryl Court
- Holly Drive
- Huntt Road
- Dudley Road
- Old Golden Beach Road
- Summit Hill Drive
- Summit Court
- Suite Landing Road
- Thomas Drive
- Shaw Court
- Melissa Court
- Pocahontas Drive
- Blackfoot Drive
- Hiawatha Court
- Moccasin Court
- Coshise Court
- Oak Road
- Jarell Drive
- Gunther Court
- Mason Drive
- Vincent Circle
- Walnut Circle
- Ann Circle
- Therese Circle
- Daniel Circle
- Richard Circle
- Dogwood Circle
- Birch Circle
- Claire Circle
Friday, December 18
- Golden Beach Road
- Therese Circle
- Dogwood Circle
- Crosswoods Drive
- Dockser Drive
- Shore View Drive
- Waterview Drive
- Burton Road
- Bay Drive
- Washington Road
- Beach Drive
“Thank you for being the best part of Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.”