LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 17, 2020) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be hosting a three-part webinar series to explore the topics of health equity, health disparities, and community action to eliminate social and systemic barriers to equity.
Register at: https://equitysmc.eventbrite.com
This series is free and open to all interested community members. SMCHD is pleased to host several distinguished panelists for this series, scheduled as follows:
November 30, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.
Topic: Health Equity and Health Disparities Overview
Panelists:
- Dr. Stephen B. Thomas, University of Maryland School of Public Health
- Dr. Noel Brathwaite, Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities
December 7, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.
Topic: COVID-19 and Health Disparities
Panelists:
- Dr. Linden McBride, St. Mary’s College of Maryland
- Dr. David Mann, Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities
December 14, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.
Topic: Community Efforts to Advance Equity
Panelists:
- Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office
- Dr. J. Scott Smith, St. Mary’s County Public Schools
- Mr. William Hall, St. Mary’s County NAACP Unit 7025
These live sessions will be moderated by Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. A question and answer period will follow panelist presentations. Sessions will be recorded and posted on the SMCHD website following the event.