LEONARDTOWN, MD (November 17, 2020) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will be hosting a three-part webinar series to explore the topics of health equity, health disparities, and community action to eliminate social and systemic barriers to equity.



Register at: https://equitysmc.eventbrite.com



This series is free and open to all interested community members. SMCHD is pleased to host several distinguished panelists for this series, scheduled as follows:



November 30, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Topic: Health Equity and Health Disparities Overview

Panelists:

Dr. Stephen B. Thomas, University of Maryland School of Public Health

Dr. Noel Brathwaite, Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities

December 7, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Topic: COVID-19 and Health Disparities

Panelists:

Dr. Linden McBride, St. Mary’s College of Maryland

Dr. David Mann, Maryland Department of Health, Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities



December 14, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Topic: Community Efforts to Advance Equity

Panelists:

Sheriff Timothy K. Cameron, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

Dr. J. Scott Smith, St. Mary’s County Public Schools

Mr. William Hall, St. Mary’s County NAACP Unit 7025

These live sessions will be moderated by Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. A question and answer period will follow panelist presentations. Sessions will be recorded and posted on the SMCHD website following the event.

Like this: Like Loading...