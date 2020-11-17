WASHINGTON – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) launched a new “Travel With Ease” campaign to urge airline passengers to enroll in TSA PreCheck® prior to their holiday travel.

Banner ads, featuring the “Travel With Ease” campaign tagline and reminders that passengers may confidently return to the skies, will soon be available for airports, airlines, and TSA stakeholders to help promote the advantages that TSA PreCheck offers.

The campaign reinforces the concept that TSA PreCheck benefits may be more relevant today than ever before because it allows travelers to ease back to traveling with greater comfort, convenience, and the least amount of physical contact.

“TSA has made considerable changes to its checkpoint processes to make commercial air travel more safe and secure for everyone during the pandemic,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Obtaining TSA PreCheck is something that each traveler can do to make the checkpoint experience even more efficient, eliminating several contact points, which in most cases, includes the need for a bin.”

Those enrolled in TSA PreCheck are afforded the convenience of passing through the TSA checkpoint wearing their shoes, belts, and lightweight jackets. Electronics, travel-size liquids, and gels remain in a TSA PreCheck passenger’s bag. Most passengers with TSA PreCheck wait less than 5 minutes at the TSA checkpoint.

“TSA PreCheck, one of the most recognizable travel brands in the United States, has long been the agency’s premier program for frequent travelers who want expedited screening at our airport security checkpoints,” TSA Executive Assistant Administrator Stacey Fitzmaurice said. “For new travelers, joining TSA PreCheck represents an excellent opportunity to further enjoy the benefits of expedited screening as well as the least amount of contact when passing through a TSA checkpoint.”

The TSA PreCheck application process is a simple two-step process, which can be started online and at home. 1) Apply online and schedule an appointment at any of the more than 400 enrollment centers. 2) Attend a 10-minute or less in-person appointment that includes fingerprinting for a background check and a payment of $85 for the 5-year membership. Many credit cards and loyalty programs also reimburse application fees.

Applicants approved for TSA PreCheck will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) within a few weeks. Travelers must simply add their KTN to future travel reservations to enjoy the benefits of “Travel With Ease.”

Enrolled travelers should check their expiration dates to continue traveling with ease this holiday season and beyond. Renewals can be processed entirely online in 3-5 minutes.

TSA PreCheck now boasts a nationwide reach that spans over 200 airports and 73 airlines providing TSA PreCheck benefits.

