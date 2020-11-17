On November 16 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of Billingsley Road near St Patricks Drive in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Subaru was travelling westbound on Billingsley Road when he struck a Volvo that was making a left turn from eastbound Billingsley onto St Patricks Drive. The driver of the Subaru, Michael T. Duke, 23, of Waldorf was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the Volvo, a 36-year-old man, was flown to a hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call PFC D. Spence at 301-932-3519. The investigation is ongoing.

