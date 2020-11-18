The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) has released the 2020 Holiday Farm Guide, a virtual shop window of farm-fresh foods, gift ideas, and farm-hosted activities for the holidays – Southern Maryland style!



Browse the virtual guide and connect with Southern Maryland’s farms, as well as the region’s wineries, breweries and distilleries, aquaculture and seafood producers, and also restaurants, stores, and other retail venues that sell locally raised, sourced, and crafted specialty products for the holiday season, and throughout the winter months.



This year, with the continuing pandemic and onset of colder days, SMADC’s online Holiday Farm Guide offers a convenient way to shop from the comfort of home. Many farms and businesses have adapted their sales and marketing strategies to suit the ‘new normal’ marketplace and the buying preferences of their customers, with options for online purchase and order, touchless payment, home delivery, and on-farm or curbside neighborhood pickup locations. “It’s never been easier to shop the bounty of our local farms,” explained Susan McQuilkin, SMADC marketing executive. “There are so many wonderful home-grown products to choose from and about as many ways to buy them!”



The Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide showcases over 80 listings featuring farm-made baked goods, jams and pickles, Christmas trees and trimmings, winter produce, seafood, quality meats (and turkeys), unique woven accessories and clothing, farm-hosted indoor and outdoor activities (COVID safety and distancing protocols apply), plus much more authentic Southern Maryland ‘festive finds’ for holiday meals, gifts and family entertainment.



The guide also highlights many creative gift-giving ideas such as seasonal produce subscriptions, gift certificates for horseback riding lessons, wine tasting packages to try at home (complete with instructions and links to a virtual companion guide), and check the farm websites and Facebook pages for ‘pop-up’ events such as outdoor oyster roasts, holiday ‘photo-ops’ with farm animals, drive-in movies and more.



The 2020 Southern Maryland Holiday Farm Guide is available now to view on the SMADC website ‘Get our Guides’ page at SMADC.com. Look for the guide promotional cards at participating Southern Maryland farms and businesses. The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission is a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland.

TO VIEW THE GUIDE NOW CLICK HERE

Like this: Like Loading...