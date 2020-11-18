PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 17, 2020 – Calvert County Department of Public Safety Deputy Director for Animal Services Crystal Dowd recently earned her Certified Animal Welfare Administrator (CAWA) certification through The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement. Dowd is now one of 206 individuals nationwide and three individuals in Maryland to hold this prestigious designation.

The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement administers the CAWA program, which distinguishes top-level executives and managers working in both nonprofit and municipal animal welfare agencies. In addition to meeting strict eligibility requirements for leadership and management in the animal welfare field, Dowd passed a rigorous exam to earn her CAWA designation.

The CAWA exam covers best practices in animal welfare with questions reviewing leadership, human resources, finance, fundraising, marketing, administration and animal care.

“Obtaining CAWA status validates Crystal’s work in the animal welfare field and her ability to contribute to animal welfare in our local community and across the country,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “We are very proud of her outstanding achievement.”

Jim Tedford, CEO for The Association for Animal Welfare Advancement, noted, “Certified Animal Welfare Administrators demonstrated that they hold specialized qualifications and a commitment to high standards and ethical practices in our industry. We respect their dedication to their own professional development and their pursuit of leadership excellence.”

Dowd has served with Calvert County Government since 2017. As Deputy Director for Animal Services, she oversees the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Calvert County Animal Control Division.

