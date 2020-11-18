The cold weather is coming and with that a second wave of COVID-19. Cases in Maryland are growing each day at exponential rates, resulting in restrictions on travel, personal gatherings, and restaurant capacity to name a few.

Like businesses all over the world, small businesses that serve St. Mary’s, Charles, Prince George’s, and other counties throughout Southern Maryland are preparing to face more economic hardship as cases continue to rise. Some, unfortunately, have had to close permanently. Over the past few months, service businesses like power washing and pressure washing companies have had to change the way they do business and adapt to the “new normal.”

Creative Business Solutions: Touchless Estimates

Companies in the exterior home cleaning industry have had to be flexible in making adjustments to provide safe yet effective services to their clients throughout Southern Maryland. To offer quality maintenance and ensure the customers are getting the service they need, estimates and pre-inspections are necessary.

Many companies now offer touchless estimates where the customer can send photos of their property or the technicians to use images of the property from Google Maps and Google Earth and give the quote completely over the phone. Some companies like Kings Power Washing offer both phone estimates and in-person estimates. With in-person estimates, the technician maintains a safe distance from the client and wears a mask.

With both methods, businesses can still provide a thorough inspection and accurate estimates.

Safe & Reliable Exterior Home Cleaning in St. Mary’s County

Exterior home maintenance is needed all year round and these businesses are working hard to serve their clients while helping prevent the spread of the virus. Show them your support and request your contactless estimate today!

