LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Nov. 17, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The meeting started with a joint meeting between the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Metropolitan Commission (MetCom). The Commissioners heard from Department of Public Works & Transportation Department Director John Deatrick and MetCom Chief Engineer Christy Hollander about ongoing projects to improve infrastructure in Lexington Park and St. Clements Shores.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Land Use and Growth Management for a Public Hearing on the proposed amendments to the Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan for St. Clements Shores. The Commissioners approved the Public hearing request to take place on Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m. in the Commissioners Meeting Room in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

Robbie Gill with YMCA of the Chesapeake and Lori Swann with Triangle2 briefed the Commissioners with an update on the YMCA Feasibility Study. Following the update, the Commissioners unanimously approved the next step in the process – a fundraising study.

The Commissioners accepted a combined grant award from the Maryland Department of Transportation of $2,024,651 on behalf of St. Mary’s Transit (STS).

The Commissioners approved an amendment to the Maryland Community Development Block Grant Project, Rogers Drive Extension, and authorized $20,000 from the Commissioners Reserve to pay for the labor costs to replace a broken pipe.

St. Mary’s County Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis appeared before the Commissioners to recommend approval of a one-year lease with Home Grown Farm Market, LLC, for the management of local farmers’ markets.

After a brief adjournment, the Commissioners reconvened at 2 p.m. to hear from the Maryland Department of Transportation for the 2020 Consolidated Transportation Tour. Sean Powell, Deputy Secretary, MDOT, and other directors updated the Commissioners on transportation initiatives.

The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. Commissioner agendas can be found on the county website each Friday before the Commissioner Meeting.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

