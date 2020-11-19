Rollie is a 6-year-old 25-pound beagle mix in search of his forever home.He is a happy, playful boy full of energy and fun! Rollie has done well with other dogs while in his foster home and would like a canine companion or two in his forever home.He enjoys going for walks on a leash but would love to have a fenced yard for leisurely exploring and sniffing the day away.

Rollie loves toys and will play with them for hours. He would like to have lots of toys in his forever home! We would love for Rollie to have a forever home where he will receive all of the love and spoiling he missed out on in his past life. He will be happily devoted to whoever offers him a soft bed, good food, and human kindness.

Rollie has just finished up his vetting.

He’s been vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is on monthly heartworm prevention.

If you are interested in adopting Rollie or another beagle email us at, icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

Through this link, http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx you can visit our website and read about many beagles looking for their forever homes. Hope to hear from you soon… Arooooo…

