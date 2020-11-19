It’s the most special time of year Santa Claus is coming to town! Please check the schedule and the corresponding neighborhoods below. Santa will be making his rounds those days from about 630pm- 830pm.

As always our volunteers want everyone to have a great time and spread cheer to as many people as possible so we will be sticking to the main roads in the neighborhoods and the schedule laid out.

We look forward to seeing everyone and escorting Santa through town!

Sunday, December 13th:

The Meadows, Breezy Knoll Estates, Timberneck, Georgianna Lane, Victoria Station

Monday, December 14th:

Sam Hill Dr., Hampton Heights, Lord Calvert Estates, Foxchase, Friday Creek Estates

Wednesday, December 16th:

Ferry Landing Woods, Old Hundred, Smithville, Smiths Purchase, Country Road Estates, Brickhouse Estates

Thursday, December 17th:

Lyons Creek Overlook, Patuxent Palisades, Shores of Calvert, Regal Estates, Ashwood Manor

Friday, December 18th:

Twin Shields Estates, Lyons Creek Hundred, Cavalier Country, Odyssey

Saturday, December 19th:

Fairview Farm, Arbor Greene, Somerset, Grantham Hall, Cabin Branch, Mt Harmony Farm, Covenant Creek, Cross Point, Mt Harmony Estates

Sunday, December 20th:

Dunkirk South (Tara Dr), Century Estates (Kerry Ann Ln) Wards Meadow (Baker St), MacDonald Farms, Cortland Ln, Apple Greene

