LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Clement’s Island Museum, the Old Jail Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the museums are overseen by the St. Mary’s County Museum Division, present opportunities to kick off the holiday season by exploring local history, experience brand-new exhibits great for children at Piney Point and completing your holiday shopping list at the Museum Stores over Thanksgiving Weekend.

Though the museums will be closed to the public Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, for Thanksgiving Day, the historic sites will be open to the public Friday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Nov. 28; and Sunday, Nov. 29 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Walk-ups are welcome at St. Clement’s Island Museum and the Old Jail Museum, although tour reservations are recommended at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum as walk-up space is limited. To reserve a tour at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, please call 301-994-1471. Masks and social distancing are required at all museums.

To round out your holiday weekend, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Piney Point Lighthouse Museum presents the “Home for the Holidays” Outdoor Museum Store, where you can complete your holiday list at an outdoor tent for socially distanced shopping. “Be a Patron” and support your local museums with your purchases. Shoppers can find local items like books, custom museum apparel like cozy sweatshirts and novelty socks, Crab Pot Christmas Trees, custom ornaments and holiday décor, toys, games and much more, all while also enjoying two new floors of exhibits.

Nov. 29 is also Museum Store Sunday, so shop local! If you can’t make it to Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, you can visit the other in-store locations, including St. Clement’s Island Museum and the Old Jail Museum in Leonardtown, or shop at the online Friends Museum Store, which offers contact-free local delivery and free shipping to friends and family outside the area: https://friendsmuseumstore.square.site/. Don’t miss this year’s Friends Christmas ornament, which features the Old Jail Museum. Past years featured the Division’s other properties and are still available so collect them all.

