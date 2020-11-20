At their meeting on November 19, 2020, members of the Board of Education voted 3-2 against a proposal to begin hybrid learning for students in Grades 3-5. In addition, given predictions of rising COVID-19 cases locally and statewide, the Board determined by a vote of 4-0 with one abstention that November 19 was the last day of hybrid instruction for students in pre-K through Grade 2.

The Board approved the continuation of in-person instruction for students in special populations and certain programs at the Career and Technology Academy. In addition, internet cafes will remain open for students who do not have internet access at home.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “The Board made these difficult decisions with a heavy heart. We all want students back in school, yet we must prioritize health and safety.”

Principals will share details about the shift back to fully virtual instruction for pre-K through Grade 2 with families.

As an added measure of caution to slow the community spread of COVID-19, Calvert County Public Schools will move all instruction to a fully virtual environment from November 30-December 4, which is the week after the Thanksgiving break.

No students will attend school face-to-face, including students in special populations and those who attend the Career and Technology Academy.

Internet cafes will remain open for students who typically attend, and transportation and meals will be provided for those students.

Buildings will be open for teachers who choose to teach virtually from their classrooms.

Staff who have been working in buildings will continue to do so.

Face-to-face tutoring and Saturday school will be canceled from November 30-December 5. Virtual tutoring will continue as scheduled.

The Grab ‘n Go meals program will be available Friday, December 4, as planned. For more information about Grab ‘n Go meal kits, please visit our website: https://www.calvertnet.k12.md.us/news/ccps_updates_meal_distribution_schedule

Face-to-face instruction will resume on Monday, December 7, for students in special populations and Career and Technology Academy in-person programs.

