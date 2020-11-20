Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is expanding operating hours at its 17 meal distribution sites starting Monday, Nov. 30.

Meal sites will be open for curbside distribution Monday through Friday from 7 to 8 a.m., and from 10:30 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.

Meals remain free to children ages 2 to 18 through the end of the 2020-21 school year in June. There is no meal service, including mobile meals, on days when students are not in school. Meal sites will be closed during the Thanksgiving break from Nov. 25 to 27, and for winter break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1. CCPS is providing free meals to children ages 2 to 18 through a waiver to the Summer Food Service Program.

Parents picking up curbside meals without a child(ren) present will need to show proof of a child’s age, such as a student identification badge or copy of a report card with the child’s student identification number. If the child is not yet enrolled in CCPS and is not present during pickup, the parent must show documentation of the child’s age — such as a copy of a birth certificate or a report card from a private school.

Menus are available online and vary each day. CCPS meals may include entrée salads, wraps, sub sandwiches, and ready-to-heat pasta entrées with fresh fruit, vegetables, and milk. Parents should review the menu daily. Menus and nutritional information are posted each month on the school system website, www.ccboe.com, under the School Meals menu. Parents of children with food allergies or modified diets should check their child’s meal bag items before serving.

Serving sites include:

Henry E. Lackey High School;

La Plata High School;

Maurice J. McDonough High School;

North Point High School;

Charles High School;

Thomas Stone High School;

Westlake High School;

Mattawoman Middle School;

Milton M. Somers Middle School;

Piccowaxen Middle School;

Billingsley Elementary School;

Indian Head Elementary School;

Malcolm Elementary School;

Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School;

Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School;

C. Parks Elementary School; and

P. Ryon Elementary School.

Mobile meal service

Mobile meal service will continue traveling to select neighborhoods with school buses delivering grab-and-go meals. The meals are available from 11 to 11:20 a.m. at the Wakefield Community Center at 2002 Nantucket Drive in Waldorf; 11:30 to 11:50 a.m. at the Smallwood Village Shopping Center, near Safeway, at 10 King St. in Waldorf; and Arthur Middleton Elementary School at 1109 Copley Ave. in Waldorf from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...