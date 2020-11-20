It is with a heavy heart that the Hollywood VFD announce the passing of Charter Member, William Robert “Bill” Schmalgemeyer. Mr. Schmalgemeyer passed away peacefully in his sleep early morning Tuesday, 17 November 2020.

Many of you know him as Mr. Bill, Mr. “Smokemeyer”, Mr. Smokes, the Voice of the HVFD (for years). The Voice of the HVFD, referred to Mr. Schmalgemeyer for his many great, dedicated years of service as the announcer at our annual carnival. Mr. Schmalgemeyer was 99 years old and we were so blessed to have had him as a Charter Member within our Department.

He will be missed by many and may God Bless his family during this difficult time of their loss.

