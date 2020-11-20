St. Mary’s County Lions are pleased to announce Miss Elaina Fitzsimmons is our first-level winner in the Lions Clubs International 2020 Peace Poster Contest.

The theme this year is PEACE THROUGH SERVICE and student artists were to reflect their interpretation of this theme in their posters.

Elaina explains, “This poster is of volunteer paramedics volunteering at the black lives matter rally. I thought it represented the peace through service theme because I know the person in this picture, and she is at the rally to allow other people to peacefully protest violence against people of color. “

Elaina is an 8th grade student at Esperanza Middle School; her winning poster will be forwarded to the next level of competition where she will compete with students from Calvert, Charles, Montgomery, Prince Georges and St. Mary’s Counties, and the District of Columbia.

We want to thank all the student artists who submitted posters this year: Elaina, Harrison Rivers (Leonardtown Middle School), Caroline Nichols (Esperanza Middle School), Dharma Dulude (Leonardtown Middle School), and Shawref Thomas (Leonardtown Middle School).

St. Mary’s County Lions Clubs, working with our community partners, St. Mary’s County Arts Council, Studio R, and Red Chalk Studios in Virginia Beach, sponsored the contest for all County students ages 11, 12, and 13. Each poster was judged on originality, artistic merit, and expression of the theme.

All artists and their entries can be seen on LexingtonParkLionsClub.org or Facebook.com/LexingtonParkLionsClub.

