St. Mary’s Ryken is pleased to announced the newest members of the Tri-M Music Honor Society:

Jamie Bernardo, Class of 2022

Kathleen Cain, Class of 2023

Sydney Chamberlain, Class of 2021

Erika Gensley, Class of 2023

Taylor Quade, Class of 2022

The Tri-M® Music Honor Society is a program of the National Association for Music Education (NAfME), which focuses on creating future leaders in music education and music advocacy. Tri-M recognizes students that have gone above and beyond both academically and musically. Tri-M also provides students leadership opportunities to make a difference in their community through music-based service projects.

