ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Larry Hogan joined the 37th Annual Governor’s Service Awards Recognition Ceremony, organized by the Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism on their Facebook and Twitter platforms, to celebrate the outstanding volunteer contributions of Maryland residents and organizations. A total of 18 honorees received awards in categories including Pandemic Response Champion, Lifetime Achievement, Emerging Leader, AmeriCorps Alum, Faith-Based, First Responder, Government Agency, Group, Individual, National Service, Nonprofit Volunteer Program, Small Business, Veteran, and Youth.

“Maryland has fared better than most of the nation during this pandemic response, but we could not have done it alone, as exemplified through the extraordinary efforts of our honorees this year,” said Governor Hogan. “We are so proud of the selfless service and volunteerism displayed by Maryland citizens, young and old, all across our state. On behalf of the people of Maryland, I want to express my sincere appreciation and heartfelt congratulations to all of our incredible honorees.”

Recipients of the Governor’s Service Awards are selected upon their outstanding service from June 2019 to August 2020, exemplified by a sustained volunteer commitment to meeting Maryland’s most pressing human and environmental community needs, extraordinary acts of kindness and generosity, and measurable impact.

“The Governor’s Office on Service & Volunteerism is proud to highlight and honor Marylanders who rise up to meet these times,” said Director of the Governor’s Office on Service & Volunteerism, Nicki Fiocco. “It is with great pride that we honor Marylanders who enact meaningful change in innovative ways, and uplift entire communities and people in need.”

The award recipients shared the honor with their families, friends, colleagues and fellow citizens who engaged with their stories and watched their videos.

A full list of award recipients and geographic regions are provided below by category:

Pandemic Response Champion: Feed the Kids (Cecil), Maryland Food Bank (Statewide), Older Adults Feeding Program (Baltimore City)

Glenn Porter (Harford), Luther Shepherd (Wicomico), Vivien Hsueh (Montgomery) AmeriCorps Alum: Hannah Jacobs (Frederick)

: Kevin Tu (Prince George’s) Faith-Based: Kendra Smith (Montgomery)

David Johnson (Anne Arundel) Government Employee/Agency: Maryland Defense Force (Statewide)

Achieve Success Together (Howard) Individual: Shari Ostrow Scher (Frederick)

Candy Montenegro (Statewide) Nonprofit Volunteer Program: Weekend Backpacks (Baltimore City)

ANGARAI (Statewide) Veteran: Zachery Deuyour (Anne Arundel)

