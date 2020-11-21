ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland reported a new daily high of 51,510 COVID-19 tests, smashing all previous records. State health officials continue to expand Maryland’s testing capacity during the fall surge and strongly encourage all Marylanders to get tested for COVID-19.

According to official data from the Maryland Department of Health, the state reported 2,885 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 177,887 confirmed cases, and 16 new deaths, for a total of 4,261 confirmed deaths.

“We are and will continue to be much better positioned than most states when it comes to testing because of Maryland’s acquisition of test kits from South Korea, our strategic stockpile of tests and supplies, and our successful long-term testing strategy,” said Governor Hogan. “As we battle this fall surge, one of the most important things you can do to protect your friends and family is to get tested for COVID-19. If you are a college student planning on returning home for the holidays—get a test. If you are planning to spend any time around your grandparents—get a test. If you are returning from any out-of-state travel—get a test.”

4.09 Million COVID-19 Tests Completed To Date. Today’s milestone comes one day after the governor announced that the state surpassed 4 million total COVID-19 tests. Prior to today, the state’s previous record high was 43,969 test results. The cornerstone of the state’s long-term testing strategy continues to be the COVID-19 tests secured in coordination with the South Korean government and Korean Embassy in Washington, D.C. These tests are being deployed at the state’s community-based sites, and to help address clusters and outbreaks in nursing homes and congregate living settings. To date, the state has utilized more than 375,000 LabGenomics tests.

Daily and Seven-Day Positivity Rates Drop Slightly. Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate dropped slightly today to 7.13%, and the daily positivity rate also decreased to 6.41%. The statewide positivity rate has been over the CDC benchmark of 5% since November 9—12 days ago.

Total Hospitalizations Rise By 22. Total current hospitalizations rose by 22 to 1,229, their highest levels since May 30. 278 patients are currently in intensive care units, the highest level since June 17.

Statewide Average Case Rate Rises To 36.2. Maryland’s average case rate has risen to 36.2, with a 49.3% increase in the past week. Case rates have now risen above 10 in all 24 jurisdictions and above 20 in 20 jurisdictions.

More Than 230 Testing Sites Available Statewide. The state supports and manages dozens of community-based sites located in areas with the greatest needs, including the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital, Six Flags America theme park, and Annapolis Capitol Area testing sites. As the pandemic has continued, the state’s COVID-19 Testing Task Force has focused its efforts on expanding operating hours and adding staff at these existing community-based sites to deal with increased demand. Beginning on Monday, November 30, the Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital testing site will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well as Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Marylanders can plan to be tested at one of more than 230 testing sites by visiting covidtest.maryland.gov.

