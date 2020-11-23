PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 23, 2020 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners announces county offices will close at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25 and will remain closed through Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in observance of Thanksgiving. In addition:

Meals on Wheels will not be delivered Thursday, Nov. 26, or Friday, Nov. 27. Meals will be delivered on Tuesday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving week, which will include a special Thanksgiving meal. Requests for meal delivery can be made through the Office on Aging at 410-535-4606 or OOAmailbox@CalvertCountyMD.gov .

. Public Transportation will be running a modified schedule on Wednesday, Nov. 25; for specific route information, please contact the Transportation Office at 410-535-4268. There will be no county bus service Thursday, Nov. 26, or Friday, Nov. 27. Regular service will resume Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Appeal Solid Waste Facility, including the landfill and transfer station, and all county customer convenience centers will close at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26. Normal operating hours resume Friday, Nov. 27.

The Solomons Septage Receiving Facility will close at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26. Normal operating hours resume Friday, Nov. 27.

The Water & Sewerage billing and customer service office will be closed beginning at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 27. On-call crews will be available for water and sewer service emergencies only at 410-535-3491.

Community centers will be closed beginning at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 27.

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will be open Thursday, Nov. 26, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., weather permitting. Carts must be returned by 2:30 p.m. The course is open to all users.

All recreation parks including Dunkirk, Hallowing Point, Cove Point, and Solomons Town Center parks will be open with winter operating hours.

Flag Ponds Nature Park and Kings Landing Park will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and will reopen Friday, Nov. 27 with normal operating hours.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and will reopen Friday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with limited trail use. Visitors are advised to be aware of their surroundings due to a modified trail system as storm repairs are underway. The nature center remains closed to the public.

Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and will resume normal hours Friday, Nov. 27. Swim sessions are available by online reservation only.

Breezy Point Beach & Campground is closed for the season.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter and Animal Control Division will be closed beginning at noon Wednesday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 27. Animal Control will be on call for emergencies.

Calvert Library locations will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25, and reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. All digital services and materials will continue to be available 24/7 through calvertlibrary.info .

. The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26. The museum will reopen Friday, Nov. 27 with normal operating hours. The museum and store will continue to operate at reduced capacity with a timed entry system. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Visit www.CalvertMarineMuseum.org to learn more.

All county senior centers remain closed until further notice as a preventative measure to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

