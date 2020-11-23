La Plata, MD- The Charles County Department of Public Works will host a Host Household Hazardous Waste Collection on Dec. 5 from 9 am- 3 pm at the Department of Public Works building on 10430 Audie Lane, La Plata.

Officials are asking our residents to be patient and remain in your vehicle until it is your turn to be served. Residents are asked to maintain 6 feet of social distancing while at the event, and facial coverings are required when interacting face to face with staff.

Items accepted: pesticides, herbicides, fertilizer, gasoline, oil-based paint, cleaning supplies, pool chemicals, fluorescent lights, mercury thermometers, and other poisons found in the home. Please remember to mark any container that does not have a readable, original label.

Unacceptable materials: bio-medical waste (sharps, needles, anything with bodily fluids), latex paint, prescription drugs, and ammunition. Used motor oil, anti-freeze, propane tanks, and batteries are accepted on a regular basis at various collection sites. Latex paint is not considered hazardous waste and can be placed in your household trash as long as it is solidified. This can be accomplished by adding kitty litter, shredded paper, paint hardener, or sawdust to aid in drying it out.

For more information, call the Charles County Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or 301-870-2778, or the landfill and recycling information line at 301-932-5656. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

