DAHLGREN, Va. – The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division plans to conduct range testing Nov. 23-25 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that may produce loud noise in communities surrounding Naval Support Facility Dahlgren. Access to the Potomac River Middle Danger Zone – as described in 33 CFR 334.230 – will be restricted during testing.

NSWC Dahlgren Division delivers weapons systems to the fleet. Range testing is a part of the dynamic nature of research, development, testing, and evaluation operations. Range schedules can change frequently.

For daily updates on range operations and test schedules, call the NSWC Dahlgren Range and Weapons Testing toll-free hotline at (877) 845-5656.

Monday, November 23

Testing at: EEA

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: None

Roads Closed on Station:

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Tuesday, November 24

Testing at: Main Range/Buildings 1180-1186/EEA/PRTR River Operations

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) and eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) areas of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards downrange from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road/Holden Road/River Bank Road/Fuze Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Building 997 Gate 1/Building 997 Gate 2/Building 370 Gate/PRTR Main Gate/Star Gauge Road Gate/Olup Gate/Leatherneck Gate/Devil Dog Alley Gate/North Main Range Gate 2/North Main Range Gate 1/Fuze Road Barricade/ Building 1373 Barricade/ Building 235 Barricade/ Building 1160 Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition: Local

Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, November 25

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/EEA

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Very Loud” noise downrange and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: None

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Thursday, November 26

No testing today. Have a great Navy day

Friday, November 27

No testing today. Have a great Navy day

