(November 23, 2020) – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) today announced the completion of the $47 million widening projects for MD 2/4 (Solomons Island Road) that will provide safer, free-flowing traffic in Prince Frederick, Calvert County. The project is part of Governor Larry Hogan’s $1.97 billion investment in Maryland highways and bridges.

“The completion of the MD 2/4 widening project in southern Maryland breaks a traffic bottleneck and increases safety for thousands of drivers who use this corridor every day,” said Governor Hogan. “These improvements will help advance our economic recovery and provide a better ride for those accessing the many businesses re-opening along Solomons Island Road.”

Solomons Island Road connects to Calvert Memorial Hospital, Prince Frederick Town Center, area businesses, and recreational facilities. Work on the .8-mile-long stretch – from just north of MD 231 to Fox Run Boulevard – included adding a third lane in each direction as well as a raised median, 5-foot-wide sidewalks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, and a traffic signal with turn lanes at the Commerce Lane intersection. Previously, travelers used two lanes in each direction and had no access to shoulders in some sections.

“We’re are pleased to complete the MD 2/4 project along this major travel corridor in Calvert County,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith. “Several elements of this project are designed improve safety and accessibility for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians.”

Safety enhancements include the ADA-compliant sidewalks, bicycle-compatible shoulders and the new traffic signal at Commerce Lane, which provides protected left-turn lanes for drivers reaching businesses along the service road and Main Street (MD 765). MDOT SHA’s contractor, Total Heavy Civil Construction of Lanham, managed the construction.

“Completion of the MD 2/4 project marks a milestone for Calvert County,” said Calvert County Board of County Commissioners President Kelly McConkey. “As a major corridor into and out of the Southern Maryland region, improvements to travel and safety along MD 2/4 benefit not only local residents and businesses, but all Southern Marylanders. We thank the public for their patience and flexibility during the road work and hope everyone enjoys easier, safer travel through the heart of Calvert County.”

MDOT SHA works to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews and our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on?driving, and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

