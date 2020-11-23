LEONARDTOWN, MD – Visit St. Mary’s MD is launching the Visit St. Mary’s Holiday Countdown Challenge from November 23rd, 2020 to December 23rd, 2020. The campaign is to encourage local holiday shopping with St. Mary’s County businesses. During COVID, local businesses have been hit hard and this campaign will help to put the focus on local businesses during a critical time of year.

For the next 30 days, Visit St. Mary’s MD will highlight local businesses within St. Mary’s County, ranging from local shops, restaurants, art galleries, museum stores, and unique holiday experiences.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to share their local holiday shopping experiences, visits to historic venues and other businesses on social media.

This can be done by tagging Visit St. Mary’s MD on Facebook with the tag @SMCTourism, tagging Visit St. Mary’s MD on Instagram with the tag @visitstmarysmd, and using the hashtag #SMCHolidayCountdownChallenge. We also encourage everyone to tag the local businesses and challenge a friend or family member to create a ripple effect of support for St. Mary’s County businesses and attractions.

The campaign will be backed by marketing dollars from the ‘Hometown Tourism Grant’ ensuring that the message reaches not only the entirety of St. Mary’s County, but also Charles County and Calvert County. The ‘Hometown Tourism Grant’ is made possible through funding from the “Maryland Strong: Economic Recovery Initiative”.

Please find below the Holiday Countdown Challenge webpage and Visit St. Mary’s MD social media profiles:

