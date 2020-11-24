November 23, 2020, SOLOMONS, MD— Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, in Solomons, Maryland, will host Annmarie Garden in Lights, from November 27, 2020, to January 1, 2021, 5-9pm nightly (closed Nov. 30, Dec.1, 7, 8, 24, 25). In response to COVID-19, the light show has been modified to ensure the health and safety of guests, staff and volunteers.

This year, the event has moved to an all-outdoor set-up, including admissions, the Holiday Market, charming photo opps, food and drink service, and of course, the light show! Put on your mask and bundle up for a magical holiday experience. Advance tickets required; attendance will be limited each night, with timed-entry admissions, to ensure social distancing.

This outdoor family-friendly light show is a joyful outing for all ages. The 30-acre sculpture garden is transformed into an outdoor twinkling wonderland that will transport your family to an enchanted world where they will discover glowing “light sculptures” and wondrous light installations. Discover wild animals, wintery wonderlands, musical holiday scenes, deep sea treasures, magical creatures, glowing trees, and so much more! Put on your mask and bundle up to enjoy the outdoor Holiday Market with shopping, music, fun holiday photos opps, and food and drink. Hardesty Haven Holiday Café will be open nightly.

This is a MASK On event – all guests over the age of 2 must wear a mask at all times unless seated and eating. Guests are asked to review the Event & Safety Information prior to purchasing tickets: https://www.annmariegarden.org/annmarie2/event-safety-information.

“We are pleased to bring this much-needed, safe and joyful experience to the community,” says Stacey Hann-Ruff, director of Annmarie Garden. “We have been working closely with local health officials adapting strict safety guidelines and following protocols mandated by the Governor’s office. Our goal is to create a safe place to celebrate the holiday with your family.”

Advance timed-entry tickets are required. Admission is $10/12 (depending on the date); free for Annmarie members. Visit wwwannmariegarden.org to purchase tickets and review complete safety information.

Like this: Like Loading...