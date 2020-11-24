Prince Frederick, MD –The 11th Annual CalvertHealth Breast Cancer Virtual 5K was a huge success thanks to supporters all over the country who raised more than $18,000 in support of local breast cancer patients seeking care at the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care.

Despite being unable to run together, the outpouring of community support was incredible. The 315 registrants represented 13 different states, proving that this important community event is about more than raising funds. Vice President and Administrator for Oncology Services Kasia Sweeney stated, “This event is really about people – people coming together in support of family and friends who have bravely faced a cancer journey.” Sweeney continued, “It’s about working together to ensure our patients and our community has access to the best breast cancer diagnostics and treatment.”

The 5K, in its 11th year, has raised critical funds for breast cancer awareness, the importance of early detection, and the latest equipment and nurse navigation at the CalvertHealth Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care including a new radar localization technology, the SAVI SCOUT®, which makes lumpectomies easier for both patients and surgeons by pinpointing tumors using a tiny reflector.

Participants completed their 5K walks/runs at their own pace – in their homes, neighborhoods, on their favorite trails or along many of the region’s scenic parks and roadways. They were encouraged to share their 5K journey through social media to bring everyone together, safely.

“To see this support for a virtual 5k speaks to the impact that breast cancer has on all of us. Everyone has been affected by breast cancer whether it’s a personal experience or someone we know and love,” said Theresa Johnson, vice president of brand strategy and philanthropy for CalvertHealth and an advocate for early detection. She added, “We are so grateful for the community’s support and want to extend a special thanks to those individuals who shared their personal message of hope with videos and photos of their 5K experience on social media.” Johnson continued, “We may not have been together physically, but we were together in spirit.”

CalvertHealth Foundation Board of Trustees President Denise Bowman, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, said, “If it wasn’t for early detection through my mammogram, I don’t know when I would have been diagnosed.” Bowman spoke at a 5K kick-off event on October 3 reminding community members of the importance of annual screenings – even during a pandemic. Evidence suggests that many members of our community may be avoiding doctors’ offices or other healthcare settings out of fear of catching COVID-19 or contributing to its spread. This includes getting necessary annual screenings, such as mammograms. Yet, delaying or avoiding care can lead to serious complications or long-term health problems.

Although October and breast cancer awareness month have come to a close, you can schedule your annual mammogram at any time. Those wishing to schedule an appointment, or a mammogram can call CalvertHealth’s partner in care, Calvert Medical Imaging Center at 410.298.0454.

The annual 5K is one of the most successful fundraisers for the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Care, named in honor of the late Dr. Sheldon E. Goldberg who helped bring comprehensive breast care to Calvert County more than a decade ago. Today, the breast center remains true to its vision of providing comprehensive and coordinated care-from outreach and screening to diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

The 2020 5K sponsors include Asbury Solomons, Sneade’s Ace Home Center, Dr. Ramona Crowley Goldberg, REMAX/One, Exelon Generation – Calvert Cliffs, American Radiology Services, and in-kind sponsor, Calvert Marine Museum – celebrating its 50th Anniversary.

