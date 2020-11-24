Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today expanded its #KeepOnMaryland campaign, launching new radio and TV public service announcements featuring Governor Larry Hogan. The campaign, which extends the original #MasksOnMaryland messaging, encourages Marylanders to continue to wear masks, wash their hands and watch their distance to help protect themselves, their loved ones and communities from COVID-19—especially as cases continue to surge and people combat “pandemic fatigue” both nationwide and in Maryland.

“We’ve been fighting the virus for what seems like forever, but we need to keep on—all of us,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Keep on wearing our masks, keep on watching our distance, keep on washing our hands. A vaccine is on the way, but so is winter. Now more than ever, we must keep doing whatever it takes to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

New campaign material for #KeepOnMaryland also includes a #KeepOn partner toolkit, featuring TV and radio public service announcements, graphics, digital ads and social media posts, with assets available for download in English and Spanish. Materials are designed to speak to a wide range of Marylanders, but especially to people aged 18 to 34 and those who have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19, including Maryland’s Hispanic and African American communities.

“By expanding our campaign, our goal is to make sure that we remind each and every Marylander every day that our success in combating this virus relies on each of us doing our part,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “We can’t say it enough—wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”

On Nov. 17, Gov. Hogan announced a number of executive actions to fight the recent rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Maryland, including hospital surge measures and statewide capacity restrictions. On Nov. 19, MDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued holiday guidance discouraging travel and large gatherings for the holidays. On Nov. 23, Gov. Hogan announced wide-scale compliance, education, and enforcement operation to slow the spread of the virus and keep Maryland safely open for business.

To date, Maryland has confirmed 185,464 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 20 consecutive days with more than 1,000 new cases reported daily, including 1,667 new cases reported today. COVID-related hospitalizations in Maryland have increased by more than 75 percent over the past two weeks, with 1,341 COVID patients currently hospitalized. Maryland has conducted more than four million COVID-19 tests at more than 230 testing sites across the state.

To learn more about COVID-19, visit covidlink.maryland.gov.

To see the latest COVID-19 data for Maryland, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov.

