A family internet center at T.C. Martin Elementary School will open Tuesday, Dec. 1, to aid students in virtual learning. Hours for the Martin internet center are 8:45 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

The Martin location is one of four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) schools to provide indoor internet. Other sites are at Dr. Thomas L. Higdon and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy elementary schools, and Henry E. Lackey High School. Family internet centers provide WiFi to students in need of the resource to complete their schoolwork. Lackey and Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy family internet center hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. Higdon’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Families will be able to sit together at socially distanced tables. Space is limited and must be reserved between 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. the day before you want to book a space by calling 301-934-7213. Families can schedule up to five consecutive days at once.

A parent, guardian or adult who is a caregiver must accompany students 15 or younger. The adult will fill out a health screening for themselves and their children before going into the center. Students using the centers must sign in and wear a face-covering/mask at all times, and must log on and stay connected to their scheduled instruction.

Students should bring their laptops or learning device to the center. A limited number of desktop computers may be available. Students should not make disruptive sounds or behaviors, and use headphones or earbuds.

Parents/guardians must remain with their child(ren) while at the school unless the student is 16 or older. Parents will sign in using a picture ID and wear a face covering/mask. Other requirements include that the student arrives and leaves on time, and cell phones are silenced. Calls may take place outside of the school. Parents must also ensure that your child(ren) is not disruptive and should bring lunch, water and snacks for their child. Adults can bring their technology devices and use the CCPS BYOD WiFi. They should use headphones or earbuds while in the family internet center.

The schools have designated parking spaces for visitors to the centers. Those visiting the Martin center should park in the side parking lot and enter the school through the main front doors. At Lackey, the center’s entrance is in the back of the gym. After driving up the school’s entrance hill, pass the circle and make a right into the parking lot. At Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy, internet center visitors should park in front of the school (in the bus lanes) and enter the center on the building’s left side. At Higdon, families should park in the parking lot adjacent to the gym/cafeteria. The internet center is located in the cafeteria and families should enter the school through the cafeteria doors.

Like this: Like Loading...