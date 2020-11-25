The holiday season is defined by its traditions. And while they’re all meaningful, from standing beneath the mistletoe to frantically wrapping gifts, for many, there are a few central figures: The Christmas tree and lights.

This year, Walmart is making it even easier for our customers to bring these hallowed holiday traditions into their homes – without ever having to leave. This holiday season, Walmart will hang your lights, or deliver a live Christmas tree right to your doorstep.

It’s not just trees, either. If it somehow says, ‘holiday cheer’ and ‘plant’ at once, we’re making it more accessible. Greenery, poinsettias, Amaryllis, the Norfolk Island Pine? Delivered.

To have the perfect Christmas tree delivered, just go to Walmart.com. There are tons of options, and it’s easy to see what’s available and set a delivery time. Customers can also select whether they’d like a fresh-cut tree or a potted option in sizes ranging from 3 feet tall to 9 feet tall – but either way, it’s delivered live, cheery, and ready for ornaments.

And while lights definitely make the holidays more merry and bright, who really wants to untangle the strands, climb the ladder and worry they will suffer the same fate as Clark Griswold?

This holiday season, let us do the work. Walmart, in partnership with Handy, will hang your lights for you. Don’t have lights? No worries. Lights of every variety are available on Walmart.com and can be purchased alongside an installation.

For $129 in single-story homes and $199 in two-story homes*, we will take the worry away from Christmas lights, ensuring our customers get all the joy and none of the hassle of climbing a ladder. And, as a bonus, having the lights taken down is only $99 for a single-story home and $159 for two-story homes.*

To get lights installed, simply add Christmas Lights Installation Service to your cart. After checkout, Handy will reach out via email to schedule an installation appointment. You just need to supply the lights, clips or anchors, and extension cords. Once that’s done, a professional will complete the installation.

We understand the holiday season could look different this year. It may include staying home more than usual or never having to leave your neighborhood to see lit up homes. Whatever the case this holiday season, Walmart is committed to making our customers’ lives easier by increasing convenience and access to the things that make the holiday season bright and cheerful.

*Get your Christmas Lights professionally installed! Walmart is saving you time this Holiday Season by offering holiday light installation for single-story and 2 story homes. Add the right service to your cart and choose from the lights and clips below to bring your home alive for the Holidays. Get your Christmas lights and installation service all in one place with everyday low prices. Here you can purchase the Christmas Lights Installation – 1 story home, or the Christmas Lights Installation – 2 story home. The 1 story home service covers hanging lights up to 18 feet off the ground, while the 2-story home service covers up to 25 feet off the ground. These services do not come with lights or clips but build your dream Holiday look on Walmart.com. Our services are powered by Handy and backed by the Handy Happiness Guarantee.

Like this: Like Loading...