UPDATE: 11/27/20 5:30 p.m. – The pedestrian struck and killed this morning in the crash detailed below has been identified through fingerprints. She has been identified as Oasis Stith, 21, of Washington, D.C.

(CLINTON, MD) – An unidentified pedestrian attempting to cross a Prince George’s County road outside of a crosswalk was struck and killed this morning.

The victim has not been identified at this time. She is an adult female who had no identification. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Prince George’s County Fire Department EMS personnel. Her body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and to pursue identification.

Shortly before 7:00 a.m. today, troopers from the Forestville Barrack responded to a call reporting a traffic crash on southbound Branch Avenue at Surratts Road, in Clinton, Md. The first trooper on the scene found the crash involved a car and a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian attempted to cross southbound Branch Avenue and was struck by a southbound GMC Acadia. The driver of that vehicle immediately stopped and remained at the scene. He reported no injuries. Evidence indicates the victim was then struck by other vehicles that did not remain at the scene.

The investigation indicates this traffic fatality was due to pedestrian error. The victim was not crossing at a cross walk and had apparently not waited until the roadway was clear before attempting to cross. The driver of the first striking vehicle showed no signs of impairment. He was not charged with any traffic violations.

Investigating troopers determined the victim had entered a nearby convenience store earlier this morning asking for a match. She was reported by have appeared disoriented.

The scene investigation required southbound Branch Avenue to be closed about two hours. Personnel from the MDOT State Highway Administration assisted with a detour around the scene. Assistance was also provided by officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding the potential identity of this victim is asked to contact the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101.

