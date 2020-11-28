SOLOMONS, MD – November 25, 2020 – The holidays are here and the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) offers activities for all ages throughout the month, including educational programs and extra discounted shopping days for museum members. Following the guidance of the CDC and the State of Maryland, all guests ages five and older must wear a mask during their visit. The museum continues to operate at a limited capacity with a timed entry system. Before visiting CMM, please make a reservation on our website: calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Thursday, December 3 – Sea Squirts

This program invites children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for storytime and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity limited to 12 people per session. This month’s theme is Lighthouses: Shine on Me! This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Friday, December 4 – Sunday, December 6 – CMM Members Save 20%

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day during each of these special shopping days, just added to our calendar!

Thursdays, December 10 & December 17 – Little Minnows

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for storytime and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity limited to 12 people per session. This month’s theme is Lighthouse Discovery. This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Sunday, December 20 – CMM Members Save 20%

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Thursday, December 24 – Christmas Eve

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2:30 p.m.

Friday, December 25 – Christmas Day

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 26 with continued limited capacity and timed entry.

Saturday, December 26 – Chesapeake Oysters

Winter is peak harvesting season for Crassostrea virginicia, the Eastern oyster. Programming will showcase “Rock E. Feller,” the museum’s giant oyster model, and an oyster-themed carryout craft. Activities appropriate for ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.

Monday, December 28 – Hibernation

While winter air temperatures throughout the Chesapeake region are relatively mild, the water temperatures are downright icy! Discover how different species cope with the arrival of winter at the museum. Don’t forget to pick up your hibernation-themed carryout craft. Activities appropriate for ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.

Tuesday, December 29 – Chesapeake Lore

From reports of “Chessie” and other unusual animals of the bay to a rich history of storytelling – the Chesapeake region has its own unique lore, legends, and superstitions. Discover some of the tales of Southern Maryland during your museum visit. Activities appropriate for ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.

Wednesday, December 30 – Winter Birds of the Chesapeake

The Chesapeake Bay becomes home to many waterfowl during the winter months. Check out a bird watching kit to use along the museum’s marsh walk and play a round or two of the bird migration game. A waterfowl-themed carryout craft is also available. Activities appropriate for ages 5-10. Program included with museum admission.

Thursday, December 31 – New Year’s Eve

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2:30 p.m. The museum will be open for members only. New Year’s Eve hats and a carryout craft will be available. Due to COVID restrictions, there will be no balloon drop or Noon Year’s Eve celebration this year.

Friday, January 1 – New Year’s Day

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Saturday, January 2 with continued limited capacity and timed entry.

