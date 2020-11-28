On November 27 at 6 p.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Marylea Court in Waldorf for the report of two people found deceased inside their home.

A preliminary investigation revealed a family member had been trying to contact his daughter throughout the day and when he did not hear from her or her husband, he went to their house and found them deceased. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded and recovered evidence indicating Christina Lynn Francis, 41, shot her husband, Timothy Eugene Francis, 50, and then herself.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Weaver at (301) 609-6571. The investigation is ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...