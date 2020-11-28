Greenbelt, Maryland — U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang today sentenced Saleem Abdul Muhammad, age 55, of Prince George’s County, Maryland, to four years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for bank robbery.

The sentence was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur Special Agent in Charge Jennifer C. Boone of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; and Interim Chief Hector Velez of the Prince George’s County Police Department.

According to Muhammad’s guilty plea and court documents, on July 15, 2019, Muhammad entered a bank in Oxon Hill, Maryland, approached the teller’s window, and stated “Give me my money.” The victim teller advised Muhammad that he needed to provide his identification and debit card to withdraw money. Muhammad became agitated and stated, “Give me the money, this is a robbery, I will shoot everyone out here.”

Fearing for her safety, the victim complied and provided Muhammad with $202 in cash with a GPS tracking device hidden inside. Muhammad fled on foot. The GPS tracker led officers to a fast food restaurant located in the same shopping center as the bank. The officers apprehended Muhammad and, after a review of surveillance footage showing Muhammad throwing something in the trash, recovered the GPS tracking device from the trash can.

The $202 in cash was found on Muhammad’s person.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the FBI and the Prince George’s County Police Department for their work in these investigations. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Morgan and Burden Walker, who are prosecuting the case.

Like this: Like Loading...