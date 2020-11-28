The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, has launched their new “Give Today for a Better Tomorrow” fundraising campaign.

SMADC is an integral part of the agricultural community and economy in Maryland and currently serves 2,011 farms on over 205,000 acres in the five-county area of Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s Counties.

SMADC provides real tangible benefits to farmers and agricultural businesses via:

Innovative Workshops & Conferences

Networking

Farm Equipment Rental Program

Infrastructure (including the upcoming Regional Agricultural Center)

Farmer Mini-Grant Program

Loans (in partnership with MARBIDCO)

Sponsorships & Scholarships

Below are SMADC’s recent accomplishments and ongoing land preservation data:

Historically, SMADC has received most of its funding from the State of Maryland via the Cigarette Restitution Fund. However, SMADC is now in a tight spot; due to the COVID-19 budget crisis, they were dealt a crushing blow with a 25% cut to the FY’21 budget. State funding may quickly evaporate and could be gone soon.

The “Give Today for a Better Tomorrow” campaign encourages donors to give what they can today to assist SMADC’s mission now, tomorrow and into the future, to continue building a vibrant local food community that supports farms and the future of agriculture.

In addition, SMADC is excited to announce the launch of a fun line of local ag-based apparel, just in time for holiday gift lists. Visit the online store and purchase by December 6th for delivery by Christmas Eve. A portion of every purchase will go directly towards our fundraising campaign.

As always, the SMADC Team continues to serve and work alongside local farmers in their shared mission to ensure a viable, profitable, and sustainable farming community in Southern Maryland.

SMADC’s Director and Board extend their wishes to all for a safe and happy Thanksgiving, and sincere thanks to those who are considering a donation to support SMADC’s mission during this giving season and beyond.

Learn more and visit the donation portal at smadc.com/donate.

In accordance with Internal Revenue Service requirements, we confirm that the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC) of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Your gift is tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law. TCCSMD’s Federal Tax ID is 52-0902802.

